Dec 22nd, 2016

To the surprise of many, the Huawei-made Honor 8 was actually a damn good phone, so good in fact, it placed #7 on our Top 10 list for the best Android smartphones of 2016. Huawei’s software — EMUI 4.1 — although full featured, was actually one of the low points for us, mainly because of how drastically it changed the regular Android Marshmallow interface into something more akin to iOS. It wasn’t horrible, especially considering the performance of the phone was top notch, but it definitely takes some getting used to.

A lot of the bad that comes with EMUI was supposed to be addressed in the next big software update — EMUI 5.0 — Huawei’s modified version of Android 7.0 Nougat. Now, we’ve already seen a few leaks and beta tests, but the real question is when Huawei plans on pushing this update to devices, something they’re finally announcing today.

Although Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0 isn’t ready quite yet for the Honor 8, Honor did announce that it will officially begin rolling out this upcoming February. Honor says the update will focus on “user friendliness, efficiency and security” thanks to a more streamlined user interface (EMUI 5.0) which is supposed to cut down on the steps needed to perform certain functions. This includes an app drawer for those that don’t bother with 3rd party options. Here’s a quick feature list:

New EMUI 5.0 features

  • Ability to run different profiles in parallel – switch effortlessly between their professional and personal lives.
  • Machine learning enables EMUI 5.0 to dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user’s behavior over time and prioritizing frequently used apps.
  • EMUI 5.0 comes with improved capabilities and flexibility around security. For example, the user can ensure specific apps stay ultra-secure with such features as App Lock.
  • EMUI 5.0 also features a more intelligent power management system, with a selection of power saving modes so you can manage your device’s battery consumption more easily.

For those keeping track, Android 7.0 Nougat only officially began rolling out to Nexus devices on August 22nd, about 4 months ago. Since then, not too many manufacturers have jumped on board, and we’ve only just recently seen updates on the LG G5, Lenovo Moto Z, HTC 10, but not many others. Android updates are important and it’s refreshing to see manufacturers finally begin to make it a priority — especially those with their more affordable flagships like the Honor 8.

For those interested, you can find the Honor 8 on Amazon for only $350 (64GB). It’s one helluva deal.

Buy the Honor 8 on Amazon
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile Nexus 9 gets 7.1.1

Galaxy S7 gets new Nougat beta update

OnePlus releases latest Nougat beta for the OnePlus 3

Secure Folders are coming to the Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 to start with Android 7.1.1

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPractical joker delays flights after naming WiFi hotspot "Galaxy Note 7"
closeIdiot renames WiFi hotspot to ‘Galaxy Note 7’ during flight and ruins holiday travel for everyone

What happens when someone broadcasts the equivalent of a bomb scare using their phone’s SSID? Bet you didn’t think someone could be this stupid…

2

more_vertSmartphone explodes in CeeLo's face
closeUh-Oh: An unidentified smartphone blows up in CeeLo Green’s face while he’s talking on it [VIDEO]

Security footage of R&B artist and producer CeeLo Green shows what appears to be a smartphone explosion that happens as he’s actually talking on the phone.

3

more_vertDeal: Nova Launcher Prime for $.99
closeNova Launcher Prime is $.99 today, freebies for existing users on the way, too

Nova Launcher’s developer teased that a big announcement was coming today. That big announcement wasn’t some huge new update or a new app, we now know: it’s a big deal.

4

more_vertSmartwatch that never needs charging
closeThis smartwatch never needs to be charged because it draws power from your body heat

You’ll have to excuse us when we didn’t immediately believe that there’s a smartwatch said to be on the way in October 2017 that “never needs to be charged.” That’s what Matrix PowerWatch is promising.

5

more_vertSamsung's internal Note 7 investigation has concluded
closeSamsung’s Note 7 investigation has concluded, but the company isn’t talking

Samsung has completed its internal investigation concerning the Galaxy Note 7, but it hasn’t revealed its conclusion publicly yet.

6

more_vertPixel audio issues surface
closeDoes your Pixel produce crackling noises at high audio volumes?

Another week, another Pixel issue. This time, a stink is brewing over the speakers inside the Pixel and Pixel XL. Man

7

more_vertSuper Mario Run worth $10?
closeWill Super Mario Run for Android be worth $10? [VIDEO]

Android users will have to wait a bit longer for Nintendo’s first true mobile game. People have been begging for a mobile Mario game for years, and Nintendo is hoping to cash in on that with a hefty $10 price tag.

8

more_vertCoolPad's Cool S1 launched
closeCool S1 launched with up to 6GB of RAM, Harman audio, Snapdragon 821, and more

LeEco and CoolPad’s latest phone seems to take clear aim at the OnePlus 3T. This is the Cool S1.

9

more_vertGboard is officially on the Play Store
closeGboard is made official via the Google Play Store [VIDEO]

After the APK being leaked earlier in the week, Google’s new keyboard, Gboard, is now available to download via the Play Store.

10

more_vertRumor: Galaxy S8 launches later for more money
closeRumor: Galaxy S8 to launch later and be more expensive than the Galaxy S7

For those hoping for another early March release date on the Galaxy S8, put those hopes in the holster for now.