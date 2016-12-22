We’re back at it with another great selection of products in Phandroid’s 2016 Holiday Gift Guide. Yesterday, we took a look at some of the best cases for all of your favorite smartphones, and today, we’re taking a look at some of the best speakers. We’ve already covered the best Bluetooth speakers, so now we’ll take a look at the best overall speakers for your computer or laptop.

The AmazonBasics USB speakers may not be the most attractive option on the list, in fact, they are probably the ugliest. However, that doesn’t stop us from putting them on the list for someone who needs portability and decent sound.

With a 4 out 5 star rating on Amazon, these speakers plug directly into the USB port on your computer of choice. This makes for an easy experience if you have to find some decent speakers to take into the office. Plus, being priced at just $13.99, you would be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

Logitech is a name that we have all come to know and love over the years, and if you are in the market for some other budget speakers, then the Z130 might fit the bill. These speakers feature an interesting design, but will pack enough of a punch to do the job.

Unlike the AmazonBasics speakers, the Z130 speakers do require a traditional power outlet, but also will pack a better sound while you’re at your desk. For $18, the Logitech Z130 are perfect for just about anyone.

Moving into the upper echelon of speakers, the Harman Kardon Soundsticks III are some of the best on the market. The company has been making the SoundSticks brand for some time now, and the SoundSticks III are their best offering yet.

Priced at $170, these may be out of the question for some, but they are still cheap enough to not break the bank if you want a quality speaker setup. Add in the fact that the futuristic look is amazing, and the included subwoofer and you’ve got a home run.

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on some stereo speakers, Logitech has an offering that fits the bill. The Logitech Z213 offer a 2.1 surround sound setup, along with a subwoofer to boot.

The included “control pod” allows you to control every aspect of the speakers without having to fumble with a bunch of extra cables. The pod also allows you to plug your favorite pair of headphones directly into the system, making it easy to listen to your favorite music privately.

Some of us are fans of the traditional look of bookshelf speakers, and that’s where the Edifier Active speakers come into play. These speakers provide a classic wood finish along with 2 different auxiliary ports, making it easy to connect multiple devices at once.

Add in the fact that the Edifier Active speakers are priced at just $70, this is a great deal for anyone looking for that classic look, while getting a great sound. Edifier is well known in some circles, but not so much in others, but the company is looking to build its brand and the Active speakers are a great asset.

Sonos is a name that just about everyone has heard of. Well, at least if you’re into technology like those of us here are Phandroid. The company offers a series of wireless speakers that start with the Sonos PLAY: 1 move up to the PLAY: 3 and the PLAY: 5. The company also offers a few different soundbar options if that’s your thing.

What makes the Sonos speakers so special is the fact that you connect them to your home Wi-Fi network. This makes it extremely easy to start playing music, without having to worry about Bluetooth connectivity issues or anything of the sort. Once set up, you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite music from your smartphone and can even use the Sonos speakers as your home theater speakers.

GIVEAWAY: Sonos PLAY:1

Now for the fun part. As we’ve been doing for all of our 2016 Gift Guide entries, we’ll be giving something away! Enter the Sonos PLAY:1 Wireless Smart Speaker.

After you’ve hit the button below, you’ll be redirected to Amazon where you will need to follow the Phandroid Twitter account in order to be eligible to win. The giveaway starts today and ends on December 29th, so you’ll definitely want to jump on this chance to win an awesome speaker and show your support for your favorite Android website! Once the giveaway is complete, you’ll be notified and you won’t have to worry about any of the shipping arrangements, as Amazon already takes care of all of that for everyone.