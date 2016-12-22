Amazon is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season by offering those who own an Alexa device a chance to win a $25 gift card. All you’ll need to do is enable a specific skill on your device and then say the voice prompt to be entered to win. Amazon has been doing a handful of these giveaways on Facebook.

Today’s giveaway asks you to enable the Christmas Kindness skill and then say, “Alexa, open Christmas Kindness.” Once you do that, your email will be entered for a chance to win the $25 gift card.

So what is Christmas Kindness? According to Amazon, it’s an Alexa skill that will give you ideas on how to be kindly to others this holiday season. There are more than 5,000 Alexa skills available, which makes Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot one of the most robust voice assistants available on the market.