One of the laments that I’ve seen in the techie world is that small phones aren’t really a thing anymore. It’s hard to believe that 3.5″ was the standard screen size for the longest now that we have devices that are closer to 6″ in screen size. In a recent post on Weibo, a new Xiaomi phone that features a small 4.6″ screen is packing a decent hardware punch.

The images for the phone call it the Xiaomi Mi S and reveal it will feature a 4.6″ 1080p display, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone will also feature Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 and will have a 2,600mAh battery. Looking at that list of specs for the phone, the only thing immediately disappointing is battery life.

The 12MP camera will feature a Sony IMX378 sensor and will be able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 120fps.