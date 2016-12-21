T-Mobile has garnered a reputation for simplifying smartphone data plans, but today the company’s ONE Plus plan is getting a bit more complicated for new customers. The company is splitting its ONE Plus plan into two different tiers, one with access to WiFi hotspot and higher data speeds.

So what’s changing? T-Mobile ONE Plus is now a $15 add-on to the original T-Mobile ONE plan. T-Mobile says ONE Plus subscribers will get 2x faster global data, unlimited HD Day passes, unlimited Gogo in-flight WiFi, voicemail to text, and Name ID. There’s no mention of high-speed hotspot available on this new ONE Plus plan.

The hotspot option is included in the new T-MObile ONE Plus International plan, which costs an extra $25 a month. In addition to all the features listed above, this plan includes the ability to turn your smartphone into a high-speed hotspot for your other devices. It also includes unlimited calling from the US to landlines in 70 other countries and mobile numbers in 30 countries.