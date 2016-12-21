Dec 21st, 2016

If you missed the big Black Friday sale for apps on the Google Play Store, you’re in luck as a handful of very useful apps are now available for much cheaper than they usually are. Here’s the quick list of apps:

If you’re unsure if you want to use any of these apps, I can’t recommend Nova Launcher Prime enough. The developer has been working on this app for years and he’s always timely with updates as the Android ecosystem continues to evolve around us. It’s well worth a buck if you don’t already have it.

While I recently switched to Enpass for my password manager, I used SafeInCloud for the longest time. The developer has companion apps for Windows, Mac, and Chrome so you can use it with any computers you have in your network. The service can also backup your password list to Google Drive so you have access to new passwords no matter where you add them.

Facetune is really handy for getting rid of blemishes or imperfections in photos you really like. It’s easy to use and provides plenty of tools for selfie lovers to capture the perfect image. It’s available for $0.10 in everywhere but the United States so not quite the great discount we could be getting here in the States.

Moon+ Reader Pro is my go-to ebook reader thanks to the myriad of control options. You can use your own fonts, set several themes for different books, and even sync your place across multiple devices by using a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox. It supports tons of formats, too.

As for Slide and Lightning Launcher, I don’t have any personal experience with them but their reviews on Google Play indicate they’re highly rated and great apps for those who like them. Try out the free versions and if you enjoy it, considering purchasing the pro versions while this holiday discount is on.

