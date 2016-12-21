Dec 21st, 2016

While Nokia isn’t developing its own smartphones anymore, the company still holds a number of patents that are relevant to the industry. Today the company announced it has filed patent infringement suits against Apple in Germany and the US for infringing on a number of their patents.

Nokia’s acquired products NSN and Alcatel-Lucent mean the company has a huge portfolio of patents that cover a vast array of smartphone research and development. According to the suit, while Apple agreed to license a handful of patents from Nokia back in 2011, the company has declined to lease others that the company feels Apple uses in its products.

Nokia’s head of Patent Business Ilkka Rahnasto had this to say abou the new suits:

“Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights.”

Nokia has filed the suits with Regional Courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Munich in Germany and with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in the US. The suits allege that 32 patents are being infringed upon by Apple, including technologies relating to the display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets, and more.

