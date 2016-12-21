Stress testing smartphones is part of the process to make sure consumers get a device that will last through regular wear and tear. Most smartphone owners tend to keep their phone for about two years, which means smartphone manufacturers have to produce reliable products if they want repeat customers.

Jeremy at XDA recently got to see first-hand how Huawei stress-tests its phones as part of the celebration of the Honor subbrand’s third anniversary. Jeremy visited Huawei HQ to take a peek at how the company runs. The highlight of that visit was learning exactly how Huawei’s Environmental & Reliability Lab make sure they’re creating top notch phones that can stand the test of time.

The report mentions 10 different usability tests phones are put through the paces, which include:

Tumble Test

Throw Test

Friction Test

Sit Test

Charger Plug Test

Power Button Test

Environmental Test

Adapter Burn-In Test

Solar Radiation Test

This is quite a list of tests and shows just how much quality control is done to make sure devices are safe to use and can withstand the rigors of daily use. Unfortunately, Huawei wouldn’t allow any pictures to be taken during the process, so descriptions are all that were provided for how these tests work.