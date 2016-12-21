With live vide out of the way, Facebook’s next goal is Live Audio. The company announced the new platform for folks who don’t necessarily need to the video to go along with their thoughts, expressions, and creativity.

To start, Facebook is testing Live Audio with BBC World Service , LBC, Harper Collins, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett. Next year, more publishers and the common folk like you and I will be able to hold these live audio broadcasts of our own.

Facebook also notes that those using the Android version of Facebook will be able to enjoy live audio broadcasts while using any other app. Score another point for the flexibility of our beloved platform as iOS users will be confined to the Facebook app for the duration of their listening periods. We’re not sure when, exactly, the first broadcasts will happen, with Facebook only noting that they’ll starting testing over the next few weeks.

[via Facebook]