Dec 21st, 2016

This entry in our ongoing Holiday Gift Guide series could come in handy if you unwrap a new phone. There are tons of different accessories you can buy for your phone, but the one that most people have is a case. A case can add much-needed protection to your device. It’s also a simple way to customize the look of your phone. We can’t possibly list the best cases for every single phone, but we have made lists for most of the top devices.

Best Cases for the Best Phones

Enter the giveaway below to win a case for one of these phones!

For this list, we’ll be sharing our favorite cases and case-makers. Most of these cases can be found for a variety of devices. If you see one you like, simply click the link and add the name of your phone to the search inquiry.

Slim Cases

Spigen Thin Fit

If you want protection against bumps and scratches, but don’t want to sacrifice the feel of your device, the Thin Fit case is a good choice. The Thin Fit case adds a negligible amount of weight while still showcasing the profile of your phone.

Find on Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case combines a TPU case and a hard bumper around the edges. The TPU portion of the case has a nice carbon fiber texture while the bumper has a metallic finish. It’s a sharp look that will keep your phone looking clean and pristine.

Find on Amazon

Incipio NGP

The NGP doesn’t look like a rugged case, but Incipio calls it a “rugged polymer” case. It’s built to withstand tough drops, but slim enough to fit in your pocket with ease. It’s a flexible case with a grippy texture on the back and thick bumpers around the sides.

Find on Amazon

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion offers a hard back shell while keeping the edges protected with a built-in bumper. The Fusion also offers Military Grade drop protection but doesn’t do so in a big and bulky profile.

Find on Amazon

Bear Motion Ultra Slim

The Bear Motion Ultra Slim is incredibly slim and lightweight for a hard case. The headlining feature is a cool texture that feels like sandstone. It makes your phone really grippy and it feels nice in the hand.

Find on Amazon

Rugged Cases

OtterBox Defender

If you need a case that can take a beating, it doesn’t get much better than the infamous Otterbox Defender. This case offers triple-layer protection from drops and shock, dust protection, and screen protection. It adds a lot of extra bulk to your phone, but that’s the price you pay for near invincibility.

Find on Amazon

OtterBox Commuter

OtterBox has become synonymous with “rugged” phone cases. If you want the best of the best, the OtterBox Commuter is your case. The Commuter is not quite as bulky as the Defender, but it offers 2-layer protection, drop protection, dust protection, and screen protection.

Find on Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor utilizes dual layers to create an “aircushion” for your phone. The inside is made from impact-absorbing TPU while the exterior is a hard scratch resistant polycarbonate. An added bonus is a convenient kickstand on the back.

Find on Amazon

Incipio DualPro

The DualPro is one of Incipio’s classic cases. It combines a flexible and soft silicone inner core with a hard polycarbonate outer shell. The result is great impact resistance and shock absorption.

Find on Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle

The Unicron Beetle PRO is built for heavy use, and perfect for the outdoors. The advanced dual-layer protection with built-in screen protector, shock absorbing core and impact resistant bumper provide all the protection you need at a fraction of the cost.

Find on Amazon

Wallet Cases

Spigen Wallet S

Leave your wallet at home with the Spigen Wallet S case. This leather case can hold 3 credit cards and has room for cash. The case also adds some extra protection and elegance to the device. If you’re not ready to leave your money at home and use mobile payments, this is a good alternative.

Find on Amazon

Incipio Stowaway

The Stowaway has a smart compartment on the back that can hold a credit card, personal ID, or a few bills. To keep the thickness down, the compartment uses the back of your phone as a wall. A kickstand is built into the door that opens on the back.

Find on Amazon

VRS Damda Glide

The Damda Glide has a “secret” slide-out compartment on the back that can hold a credit card, personal ID, or some cash. It slides open like an old slider phone (and it’s very satisfying to play with). The compartment does make the case thick, but it also means you don’t have to carry a wallet.

Find on Amazon

Giveaway: Best Cases for Best Phones

This giveaway was a little tougher because there are so many different Android phones out there. We’ve tried to cover all the bases by offering one case for each of the phones mentioned above. These cases are from Spigen, one of the best case makers right now. Click the links below to enter the giveaway for your phone:

All you have to do is follow @Phandroid on Twitter. Your odds of winning are 1 out of 8,000 (that gives enough people a chance to enter in time). The best part is you don’t have to wait to find out if you’ve won. Amazon will tell you immediately upon entering if you are the winner. You can also follow us at the usual places below to know when new giveaways are going live. Good luck!
