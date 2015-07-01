The Samsung Galaxy S6 has notoriously bad battery life. To make things worse, Samsung opted to go with a non-removable battery. One thing you can do to solve this problem (besides clinging to power outlets) is to use a battery case. The ZeroLemon 3500mAh battery case for the Galaxy S6 is on sale right now from Android Area for just $28.99.

The ZeroLemon battery case usually goes for around $40-60. The 3500mAh adds an additional 125% of battery life to your Galaxy S6. It also allows you to remove the battery and replace it, which can extend the battery life even more. The case does add extra bulk, but all things considered it’s pretty slim. The case also includes 4 LED lights to show the charge level. Head on over to AndroidArea.com to snag the deal right now.