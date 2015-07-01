So, Apple Music is out as of yesterday. Whether it’s better than Google’s homegrown option Google Play Music All Access or fan favorites like Spotify is still to be determined. But it’s here, and if you’re curious about it you’ll soon be able to jump into it for yourself on Android.

Why not get an early taste today, though? It’s possible to experience at least one facet of Apple’s new service on Android, that being the Beats 1 radio station that features a never-ending broadcast of music — new and old — hosted by famous DJs such as Zane Lowe and even artists like Drake and Pharrell.

So how do you jump in? Simple: click this link, press play and enjoy. This was made possible thanks to Beats 1’s standard live stream URL being discovered by this crafty Twitter user. This certainly wasn’t Apple’s intended way of getting you to listen to their broadcasts, so don’t be surprised if this hole ever gets closed. In any case, we should have more official ways of gaining access to Apple’s music service as we inch closer to its Fall 2015 release.